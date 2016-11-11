PM taking Alutrint ‘saga’ to Parliament

Next week Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley will seek to “immortalise” a US$200 million liability incurred by the People’s Partnership’s cancellation of the Alutech aluminium downstream project in 2010.

Charging that the former government stopped the construction of the Alutrint aluminium smelter at the Union Industrial Estate to spite the PNM-governed constituencies of La Brea and Point Fortin, he said he would take that saga to Parliament.

Rowley was speaking at the PNM’s Local Government elections meeting outside the Point Fortin Market on Wednesday night, where he presented candidates to contest the Point Fortin Borough Corporation.

In 2007, Alutrint and China National Machinery and Equipment Import and Export Corporation signed a US$540 million contract for the construction of the aluminium complex that would have produced 125,000 tonnes a year.

It was a joint venture between the National Gas Company and the Sural Group of Venezuela.

Sural (Barbados) Ltd took the Government to court, seeking US$56 million in damages after the project was scrapped.

Last June, the International Court of Arbitration awarded US$2.4 million in favour of T&T.

“As a matter of fact, next week when the Parliament meets again, I am going to lay this matter out in the Parliament for the parliamentary record for all times so the people of this country can see that when the PNM comes and you take us for granted, the alternative is something like that,” Rowley said.

He said when the Alutech contract was cancelled, he asked then prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar on several occasions about the financial consequences.

However, he got no answers until taking up the portfolio as Prime Minister in 2015, only to have the Chinese company present a US$200 million claim.

He added: “We are now in that situation and the company has now come to Trinidad. They met with the Minister of Finance yesterday and they outlined in detail, all that has happened from the day they got involved in the project until now when they are making the claim.

“What is shocking about it is the fact that in between all the time I was talking to the UNC government and asking the prime minister and speaking to her as Opposition Leader to tell the country what was the story, they were there doing things and saying nothing about it.

“It was not to say they shut it down and turned away you know, they were actually engaging the company, engaging the issue, creating liabilities for us.”

Now that the PNM was in office, he said a committee was formed to restart the board of Alutech and resume the aluminium project once “the numbers are good.”

He said it was Persad-Bissessar, former sport minister Anil Roberts and a “few misguided people” that denied the country an opportunity to diversify from oil and gas, and earn more foreign exchange.

He said several countries that had set up aluminium industries were doing well and T&T should have been in that position.