Police arrest Bulgarian on credit card fraud, card skimming charges
Published:
Friday, November 11, 2016
Police have arrested a Bulgarian national in connection with credit card fraud and card skimming.
The arrest was made by members of the Fraud Squad Unit last evening at a Maraval guest house.
According to reports, police executed a search warrant where they seized US$168,000 as well as an electronic device used to skim ATMs.
They also allegedly found several bank cards.
The 46-year-old man is now in custody and is being questioned about a series of card skimming offences.
Source: CNC 3
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online