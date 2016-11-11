Police arrest Bulgarian on credit card fraud, card skimming charges

Police have arrested a Bulgarian national in connection with credit card fraud and card skimming.

The arrest was made by members of the Fraud Squad Unit last evening at a Maraval guest house.

According to reports, police executed a search warrant where they seized US$168,000 as well as an electronic device used to skim ATMs.

They also allegedly found several bank cards.

The 46-year-old man is now in custody and is being questioned about a series of card skimming offences.

