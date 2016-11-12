‘Cops’ rob Chinese businessman of $.4m

Senior police officers in the Southern Division were last evening reviewing CCTV footage, to determine if three men who held up a Chinese proprietor, beat and robbed him of close to half of a million dollars are indeed police officers.

The men, dressed in tactical wear and driving a marked police vehicle, reportedly went to Wei Hue Zhu’s Johnson Avenue, Soldado Road, Claxton Bay home, around 3 am yesterday.

Zhu told Claxton Bay police the men, who came out a Nissan Navarra with the word ‘police’ on it and were all armed with high-powered weapons, called out to him.

He said he went out and the men said they had a warrant to search his business place.

He said he complied and three other men in a black, heavily tinted SUV joined the trio.

However, Zhu said he was then robbed of $400,000 in cash and his IPhone and beaten by the men, who later left in the two vehicles.

The phone was later traced to the South Western Division.

San Fernando police officers are continuing investigations.