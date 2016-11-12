Angelo warded with pneumonia

Historian and author Angelo Bissessarsingh, who was hospitalised earlier this week after contracting pneumonia, has been listed in a serious but stable condition at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital.

The 34-year-old, who was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer in 2015, has been warded for the past four days.

He is being given antibiotics intravenously and also administered oxygen to help him breathe.

The Guardian understands that Bissessarsingh's family has been flooded with calls from concerned friends and fans. President Anthony Carmona also called Bissessarsingh's relatives, the Guardian learned.

However, doctors have advised that his visitors should be limited to only immediate family.

Bissessarsingh was scheduled to be awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) on Thursday.

Bissessarsingh’s books, Walking with the Ancestors—The Historic Cemeteries of Trinidad, published in 2013; Snapshots of the History of Trinidad and Tobago, Virtual Glimpses into the Past; and Pancho's Dilemma, all published in 2016, have earned him many accolades.

He was given the keys to San Fernando by former mayor Kazim Hosein (now Local Government minister) earlier this year and the Hummingbird Medal - Gold during this year’s Independence Day awards.