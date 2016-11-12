Bartlett blasts police

President of the San Fernando Business Association (SFBA) Daphne Bartlett said she is concerned that burglars were able to smash a glass window at the Courts, San Fernando, outlet and escape with almost $100,000 in electronic items yesterday without being detected by police.

Bartlett questioned what was happening with the mobile patrols which should be patrolling the main shopping centre, where people like her make heavy investments, employ people and pay taxes to keep the economy afloat.

She chastised the low police detection rate and the little value citizens were getting for the billions being invested annually in the National Security Ministry.

“What concerns us (business community) is that the perpetrators are so brazen, that even though there are security systems installed, they can still break in, rob the place and get away with it. What is even more disturbing is that the police station is about two minutes walk away from where the crime occurred. At that time of the morning there is no traffic, yet the perpetrators got away.”

She said if the perpetrators knew that the security cameras were being constantly monitored, that could act as a deterrent.

“We cannot accept people doing this to us and getting away with it. We invest, pay taxes, employ people. While we appreciate the police catching guys who are speeding on the roads, they cannot put all their efforts into one area.” Around 2.30 am yesterday, thieves carted away close to $100,000 in electronic items from the store located at the corner of High Street and Chancery Lane, San Fernando.

The bandits smashed a large glass window pane located on Chancery Lane to gain entry to the building.

Police responded to the call and, when they arrived, discovered several electronic items, including tablets and laptop computers, missing.

Officers are hoping that CCTV cameras on the compound and those on nearby buildings would be able to assist them in the arrest of the burglars and recovery of the items.