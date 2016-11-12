Cop confesses to robbery

A police officer has been arrested in connection with the robbery of a Chinese businessman in Claxton Bay on Friday.

The officer was attached to the San Juan substation.

According to reports, the officer, who was off duty at the time, went to the substation and signed for a vehicle and firearm before robbing the businessman.

The Guardian has been informed that the officer confessed to the crime and handed over the firearm and jewelry.

The cop and two men, dressed in tactical wear and driving a marked police vehicle, reportedly went to Wei Hue Zhu’s Johnson Avenue, Soldado Road, Claxton Bay, home, around 3 am yesterday.

Zhu told Claxton Bay police the men, who came out of a Nissan Navara with the word ‘Police’ on it and called out to him, were all armed with high-powered weapons.

He said the men told him they had a warrant to search his business place and he complied. Three other men in a black heavily tinted SUV joined the cop and the two other men.

Zhu said he was robbed of $400,000 in cash and his IPhone and beaten by the men, who later left in the two vehicles.

Police said more arrests are imminent.