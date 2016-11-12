GATE shuts on recovering drug addict’s dreams

Michael Forde, 64, will no longer be able to pursue his dream of studying for a bachelor's degree in social work.

Forde was among several students who graduated yesterday at the UWI Open Campus Awards and Recognition Ceremony at Trinity East College in Trincity. He graduated from the Caribbean Regional Addiction Studies programme after one year.

However, the joy of success at this first level of tertiary education is tempered by the fact that Forde, a recovering drug addict, cannot go on to fulfil his dream of earning a full degree as he will no longer be able to access the Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses (GATE) programme.

Forde is one of hundreds of people who will not be able to access GATE, following an announcement by Education Minister Anthony Garcia in August this year that students over 50 years old will not be granted funding from the academic period 2017-2018.

As he was graduating yesterday, Forde said Garcia’s announcement made him realise his dreams of continuing his education would have to be halted. In a brief interview after the ceremony, Forde said the cutting of GATE funding for citizens of his age was unfortunate, but he was glad he at least got funding for part of his tertiary education.

“I finished in time. I was a graduate of the Drug Treatment Court two years ago that uses monitoring and counselling a recovering drug addict,” he said.

Asked how long he had been taking drugs, Forde said: “Nearly my whole life. I used to hustle and wash car, tote a load. I used cocaine and I got arrested and the court have a new thing, but they realise I am not a trafficker.”

He said he was arrested “many times” but had since turned his life around and hoped that a government ministry would assist him with a scholarship to continue his studies.

“I got chosen for social studies, but they are not sponsoring the degree. I can’t afford it so I am hoping the Government can help me,” said Forde, who was accompanied to the ceremony by his proud probation officer, Frances Turton-Long.

Forde said he has taken other studies such as Introduction to Counselling, Advanced Counselling and courses from the Caribbean Institute of Addictive Disorders. He said he has managed to get by doing maintenance work and cleaning yards.

Meanwhile, one of Forde’s classmates, Blossom Hudson-Elie, is completing her bachelor’s degree in psychology at the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts (COSTAATT). Hudson-Elie, 44, placed first in Caribbean Addiction Studies and received the Esmond Ramesar Shield for a student who demonstrates the best spirit of life learning. The mother of two said she would like to make a positive contribution to society.

“I am recently divorced and after my children completed secondary school I signed up. I kept doing courses at the Open Campus. I paid for myself,” she said.

Hudson-Elie is the director of the Organisation for Abused and Battered Individuals and volunteers at the Rape Crisis Centre.

“I want to give back to T&T because of all this increased knowledge and who are crying out for help. I hope to make a difference to individuals’ lives in our beloved country,” she said.

Consultant and theologian Fitzroy Tyrell appealed to the awardees to use their awards for more than just an achievement to be framed or showcased on their walls.

“Turn that award into action and make your knowledge come alive in your homes, your communities, your workspaces, your country and your world,” he said.

He told the graduates they should show humility and not feel they were superior to others because they were educated.