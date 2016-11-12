Stay humble during career

Chief Justice Ivor Archie has called on a group of new attorneys to help improve the image of the legal profession by remaining humble.

Addressing a ceremony at the Hall of Justice in Port-of-Spain yesterday, Archie told the more than 100 new attorneys being called to the bar that despite their academic achievements they should consider being admitted to the profession a privilege.

“You have a duty to give to your clients and the court service that is characterised by self-sacrifice and integrity. That is what will keep this profession noble and humble,” Archie said.

Family Court Judge Betsy-Ann Lambert-Peterson also addressed the attorneys, who were accompanied by their relatives and friends, and encouraged them to continue to educate themselves throughout their careers.

“In order to hone your reputation publicly and professionally you have to commit yourself to lifelong training,” Peterson said.

Speaking after the ceremony the top performer of all the graduates of Hugh Wooding Law School, Ashley Roopchansingh, said she was relieved to finally be admitted to practice as an attorney.

In addition to being given the awards for being the top performer at the school over her two years there, Roopchansingh also received commendations for her performance in civil law and conveyancing.

“It was always my dream growing up but it became more important in later years as I want to understand my rights as a woman and where I stand,” Roopchansingh said.

The 24-year-old, whose petition was presented by Senior Counsel Israel Khan, said she planned to practice civil law.

“Currently I am doing civil law and I like it but I don’t know where I might end up in the future,” she said.