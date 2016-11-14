Cops seek help to ID woman killed in hit and run

Police are looking for the driver of a grey Toyota Rav 4 seen fleeing the scene after knocking down an unidentified woman yesterday morning near the Radisson Hotel, Wrightson Road, Port-of-Spain.

According to police reports, the woman, who up to last night remained unidentified, was attempting to cross the road near the hotel around 4 am when she was hit. The woman, officers said, was wearing a thin strap top, short pants and a pair of sneakers. Police said following the hit and run, many motorists slowed to gawk at the woman’s body, causing traffic along the roadway to back up. To avoid the unnecessary slowing down of vehicles, police subsequently diverted traffic off Wrightson Road onto Richmond Street.

Yesterday, police said they traced the vehicle to a company in central Trinidad and will be making further enquiries today. The woman’s death has taken the road fatality to 109 for the year.