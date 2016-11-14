Enterprise resident charged in grandma’s murder

A woman yesterday appeared in the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court charged with the murder of another woman.

Keeda Adarhar appeared before First Court Magistrate Joanne O’Connor charged with the recent murder of grandmother Pamela Balgobin, of Walcott Lane, Enterprise

Adarhar, 29, of African Ground, Enterprise, was remanded in custody and will reappear on December 12.

Balgobin’s nude body was found in a vacant lot near her Enterprise home on November 12. Her head had been bashed in and her throat slit.

Sgt Susan John of the Homicide Bureau laid the charge against Adarhar after instructions from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul.

In an unrelated matter, two Mayaro men, both 22, will appear before a Mayaro magistrate today charged with murdering Tobago resident Adam Jotis last month.

The men are alleged to have killed Jotis on a date unknown. His battered body was found on October 14 at Beaumont Beach, Mayaro. The body was found wrapped in a piece of cloth floating in the Atlantic Ocean.

Jotis, 25, who worked at Persad’s Supermarket at Guayaguayare Road, Mayaro, was spotted by villagers around 7.30 am floating in the choppy waters off Mayaro beach.

A villager said they became concerned after they saw a piece of blue plastic bobbing in the water but upon closer inspection saw Jotis’ body attached to it. His autopsy revealed he was beaten to death.