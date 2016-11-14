Split vote a challenge

The Opposition United National Congress (UNC) has gone on the offensive to secure approximately 11 seats in several previously controlled UNC corporations at stake in the November 28 Local Government polls.

“We’re aware of the split-vote challenge in about seven corporations and we’ve doubled resources and mobilisation to handle any shortfall from any such threat by other parties,” said party chairman David Lee.

“They’re spoilers trying to assist the PNM—we call them the PNM B and C teams.”

Lee spoke yesterday as the UNC headed back to Sangre Grande for another meeting last night in one of the areas where the UNC is challenged and is refocusing efforts.

His comments also came after the ruling PNM headed into UNC territory—Fyzabad—last Saturday aiding the PNM’s bid for the Siparia Regional Corporation where the race is keen. This is due to participation by the Congress of the People and two Independents.

In 1999, the UNC and PNM had to draw straws to decide who would control that corporation.

Siparia apart, Lee confirmed the UNC faces further competition—apart from the PNM—in seats in corporations the UNC currently controls. These are Chaguanas, Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo, Mayaro/Rio Claro and Princes Town.

UNC also faces competition, apart from the PNM, in corporations the UNC is targetting, including Sangre Grande and Tunapuna/Piarco.

Lee said the UNC had noted where votes might be threatened,

“The Independent Liberal Party (ILP) and National Solidarity Assembly (NSA) particularly may feel they could split our votes to PNM’s benefit. They’re putting up candidates in areas we control, but not in areas PNM controls,” he said.

“NSA’s contesting some areas and ILP others. They’re not fighting each other. So there seems to be strategic ‘alliance’. But the electorate is wiser now,” he added.

The ILP is contesting seven seats in the Chaguanas Corporation.

The NSA, a party of former sugar workers, is contesting two seats in the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Corporation. NSA is also fielding one seat each in Mayaro/Rio Claro and Princes Town Corporations.

NSA is also competing in five seats in the Sangre Grande Corporation.

Apart from Siparia, the COP, the UNC’s former coalition partner in the now defunct People’s Partnership, is also contesting a seat in San Fernando and six in Tunapuna/Piarco—both districts the UNC is targetting.

The Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) is contesting one seat in Tunapuna/Piarco and five seats each in the Arima and Point Fortin Corporations.