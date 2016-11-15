Cocorite man murdered while at work

Nicole Arrendell said she was expecting one day to be told that the man to whom she invested 20 years of her life was murdered but receiving that call yesterday was still a shock to her.

Arrendell spoke with the media at the St James Medical Facility less than an hour after her husband Dominic “Zebby” Gregoire was pronounced dead on arrival, having been shot while working in his hometown of Waterhole, Cocorite.

Police reports are that Gregoire, 39, of Pitilal Road, Waterhole, Cocorite, was with David “Nanny” Mathews and another man at Freedom Street, Cocorite, constructing a wall when a masked gunman approached and opened fire.

Mathews was shot in the leg and he along with Gregoire were taken to the St James Medical Facility where Mathews was treated and transferred to Port-of-Spain General Hospital.

The shooting took place around noon, police said, adding that Gregoire was known to them as having been arrested for gun, ammunition and narcotics offences.

Arrendell, the mother of Gregoire’s three children —two boys and one girl between 16 years and ten months—said she could not believe when she was told he was dead.

“I was expecting it but I didn’t know when. Is years now there was a pulling and tugging with people in the area. It always had a war going on in the area,” Arrendell said, adding she had no idea why someone would have wanted her man dead.

She added: “Right now I am feeling depressed and sad because I studying my three children. I just want to say to the killers they do my children the worst. Whatever they had with him my children did not deserve that.”