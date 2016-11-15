The Opposition United National Congress (UNC) has gone on the offensive to secure approximately 11 seats in several previously controlled UNC corporations at stake in the November 28 Local...
You are here
Man shot dead in Cocorite
Published:
Tuesday, November 15, 2016
Police are investigating the murder of a man in Cocorite. The murder took place at midday on Tuesday.
The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Dominic Gregoire from Pitilal Road, Waterhole.
Gregoire, David Mathews and another man were at a construction site at Freedom Street, Cocorite, when they were attacked.
Gregoire was shot.
He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Trinidad & Tobago Guardian Online