Man shot dead in Cocorite

Police are investigating the murder of a man in Cocorite. The murder took place at midday on Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Dominic Gregoire from Pitilal Road, Waterhole.

Gregoire, David Mathews and another man were at a construction site at Freedom Street, Cocorite, when they were attacked.

Gregoire was shot.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.