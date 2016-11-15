Mental tests for police recruits ahead—Dillon

Get your head together if you want to become a police officer. Mental capability and behavioural tests may be required.

That’s what Government is looking at among preventative measures to stem criminality among T&T Police Service ranks, National Security Minister Edmund Dillon said in the Senate yesterday.

He said Government was eyeing policies, including psychometric testing and psychological examinations, for police recruits.

Psychometric tests are a standard scientific method used to measure individuals’ mental capabilities and behavioural style. The tests are designed to measure candidates’ suitability for a role based on the required personality characteristics and aptitude (or cognitive abilities).

Dillon was replying to questions from UNC Senator Wayne Sturge. Noting the increasing number of officers being arrested, detained and charged with criminal offences, Sturge asked whether urgent and immediate measures were being considered to arrest rising criminality in the service.

The query followed the identification of five police officers allegedly attached to the Port-of-Spain division—and an SRP—for the robbery of Chinese businessman of over $400,000 in cash and valuables in Claxton Bay.

The officers allegedly robbed the businessman under the guise they were executing a search warrant at his home. They were expected to be questioned yesterday.

Dillon said the Commissioner of Police would hold a media briefing today on TTPS members involved in criminality.

He underscored: “Government condemns any action of criminality being committed by any member of the T&T Police Service or any State agency whose duty is to protect, serve and secure the people of T&T.

“Anyone found culpable will face the full brunt of the law. The TTPS’ Professional Standards Bureau is conducting an investigation... no one is above the law. Justice will be allowed to take its course.”

Dillon said the acting CoP would address preventative measures within the TTPS and introduce areas of professional development through training and individual development.

Also replying to Opposition questions, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said normal operations have returned to the Board of Inland Revenue’s Trinidad House operations following last week’s “rat infestation” complaint by the Public Services Association.

He said Rentokil and the Port-of-Spain Corporation inspected the building and found no rats. The building was sanitised anyway.