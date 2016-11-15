Two killed in D’Abadie shooting

Five men were rushed to the Arima Health Facility yesterday evening after they were shot during an attack at Reid Lane, D’Abadie.

Reports remained sketchy up to last evening but it is understood Leon Sobers and Joel Alexander subsequently died, while Shavaughn Sobers, Leon Sobers’ son, was critical after being shot in the eye.

According to police reports, at around 6.45 pm the men, all of Reid Lane, were liming on the roadside when a man rode up on a bicycle, pulled out a gun and opened fire on them. A neighbour took the five men to hospital following the attack.

This was the second gun attack at Reid Lane this month.

On November 5, Frank Joseph, his son Kevin Plaza and Ricardo Singh were also killed while two others were injured when gunmen opened fire on them.

Homicide and Northern Division detectives are continuing investigations into the latest attack.

Homicide and Northern Division detectives are continuing investigations into the latest attack.