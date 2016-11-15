Woman found on Wrightson Road murdered

An autopsy on the body of a woman discovered on Wrightson Road yesterday revealed that she has been murdered.

Initial reports suggested that it was a hit-and-run accident.

The woman has been identified as Natalie Smart, 27, of Morvant, and autopsy results said she died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

Police are treating the matter as a homocide.

The autopsy was done at the Forensic Science Centre today by Dr Hughvon des Vignes.

According to relatives, Smart went to a party in San Juan on Sunday night.

She reportedly left that party at around 3 am on Monday.

Her body was found outside the Radisson hotel on Monday morning.