Woman found on Wrightson Road murdered
Published:
Tuesday, November 15, 2016
An autopsy on the body of a woman discovered on Wrightson Road yesterday revealed that she has been murdered.
Initial reports suggested that it was a hit-and-run accident.
The woman has been identified as Natalie Smart, 27, of Morvant, and autopsy results said she died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.
Police are treating the matter as a homocide.
The autopsy was done at the Forensic Science Centre today by Dr Hughvon des Vignes.
According to relatives, Smart went to a party in San Juan on Sunday night.
She reportedly left that party at around 3 am on Monday.
Her body was found outside the Radisson hotel on Monday morning.
