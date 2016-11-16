You are here

Blood donation drive at Guardian tomorrow

Published: 
Wednesday, November 16, 2016
Guardian journalist Rhondor Dowlat at hospital where she is being treated.

 

The Guardian is encouraging our readers to donate blood on Thursday as we engage in our bi-annual blood drive at the Port-of-Spain office. 

The blood drive will take place from 9 am to 3.30 pm at the Guardian Building on St Vincent Street.

Those wishing to donate blood to Angelo Bissessarsingh may also use our service to do so.

 The 34-year-old historian, who was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer in 2015, has been warded at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital for over a week.

In addition, our colleague Rhondor Dowlat remains warded at the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex in Mt Hope and also needs blood donations urgently.

