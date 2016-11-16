Blood donation drive at Guardian tomorrow

The Guardian is encouraging our readers to donate blood on Thursday as we engage in our bi-annual blood drive at the Port-of-Spain office.

The blood drive will take place from 9 am to 3.30 pm at the Guardian Building on St Vincent Street.

Those wishing to donate blood to Angelo Bissessarsingh may also use our service to do so.

The 34-year-old historian, who was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer in 2015, has been warded at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital for over a week.

In addition, our colleague Rhondor Dowlat remains warded at the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex in Mt Hope and also needs blood donations urgently.