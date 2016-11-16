Cop in court for casino owner robbery

A Special Reserve Police officer who allegedly used a marked police vehicle to rob a casino owner last week has been slapped with three charges, including robbery with violence and firearm possession.

PC Sean Joseph, who was last attached to the San Juan Sub-Station, appeared before Senior Magistrate Nanette Forde-John in the San Fernando Magistrates Court on Wednesday. He was denied bail.

Joseph was accused of going to Johnson Avenue, Soledad Road West last Friday where he robbed Weihui Zhu of $406,000 cash, an Apple iPhone 7 valued $7,000 and an air rifle valued $20,000.

He was also accused of robbing Jin Fu Zhu of an Apple iPhone 6 valued $6,000. He was also charged with having in his possession 22 rounds of .38 ammunition at the San Juan Sub-Station. No one else has been arrested for the offence.

He was represented by attorney Sade Lee-Duprey.

He is to reappear at the San Fernando Magistrates Court on Thursday and is expected to appear before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate on Monday on the ammo charges.