Estrada: No changes to US deportation laws

United States Ambassador to T&T John L Estrada says there has been no changes to the US deportation laws following the November 8 elections.In a press release Wednesday, Estrada said immigration laws and regulations have not changed.

"Non-US citizens convicted of crimes in the US can be deported to their country of origin. This happens in T&T, as all over the world," Estrada said.

He said the vast majority of T&T citizens with US visas follow the laws while they are visiting the US and return home within the permitted time of stay.

"We look for the close relations and travel between our countries to continue," Estrada said.

He quoted US President Barack Obama as saying "there is enormous continuity beneath the day-to-day news that makes us that indispensable nation when it comes to maintaining order and promoting prosperity throughout the world. That will continue".