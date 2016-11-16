Local Songbird Replaces OITNB Star at Etienne Charles Album Launch

Danielle Brooks, star of Orange is the New Black will not be performing in T&T on Sunday.

In a release, Etienne Charles informed his fans that Brooks was unable to travel to Trinidad due to a change in the production schedule for OITNB.

The release accompanied a video from Brooks herself promising to visit T&T at a later date, perhaps for Carnival.

Brooks will be replaced on the cast by local songbird Llettesha Sylvester for the second half of the programme which will feature Christmas music from Charles’ fifth album Creole Soul.

The first half will focus on Charles’ sixth and current album San Jose Suite.

The album takes listeners through a historical journey of three San Jose cities, in Costa Rica, California and St Joseph in Trinidad which was known as San Jose during the Spanish colonisation.

Charles, an internationally acclaimed jazz trumpeter and 2015 Guggenheim fellow began his research in December of 2014.

He travelled to each locale in 2015 and spent time with townspeople, local historians and storytellers, observing and participating in rituals and jamming with local musicians in the indigenous and African Diaspora communities.

Charles, who was recently awarded the Reubin O’D Askew award; the highest award bestowed upon an Alumnus of Florida State University under the age of 35, has spent much of 2016 performing the music from the album at events such as Newport Jazz Festival, the Atlanta Jazz Festival, the Lincoln Center and, most recently, the Jazz Standard in New York to critical acclaim.