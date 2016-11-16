TT goalkeeper suffers concussion

T&T lost goalkeeper Jan Michael Wiliams to injury in the 10th minute as the player received a knocked to the head as he chased down a ball with Aberth Ellis moving goalwards, suffering a concussion in the process and had to be rushed to hospital.

The incident tok place on the back of Trinidad and Tobago’s Senior Men’s Team suffered their second straight defeat in the CONCACAF Final Round of World Cup qualification with a 3-1 defeat to Honduras at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitan in San Pedro Sula on Tuesday evening.

Williams was unconscious for seven minutes, according to the team doctor Terence Babwah and could not recall anything about the game leading up to the point of injury.

But he regained consciousness and was kept for observation at hospital until 10pm Honduras time.

He underwent a cat scan which showed no bleeding of the brain.