Carnival fete calendar shows no letting up in 2017

The unofficial Carnival Fete Calendar is out with 140 feting events cramped within 59 days.

The calendar does not take into account, events hosted by the National Carnival Commission, the Trinbago Unified Calypsonian Organisation and events by several smaller promoters.

Already some events have taken the axe, with the Fantasy Carnival Cooler Fete, traditionally one of the first fetes for the Carnival season, not listed.

Tribe I.C.E, carded for Saturday January 7th, has maintained its position as the official start of Carnival, the first of the big fetes for the season.

This is despite the fact that Tobago Love the Xperience (January 1st), FALL OUT Kruise (Jan 1st) and Rome Bock-O (Jan 6th) are all hosted before.

There are 20 fetes and other events such as the Chutney Soca Monarch Semi-Finals in January alone.

Among the noticeable ones that will be hosted in January amid the tough economic situation, are Illusions Black 2 Blue, iUp Cooler Fete, Soca in Moka, Stumped, Evolve, Out in South, Old Hillarians and UWI All Inclusive.

There is a total of 19 new fetes in 2017.

Among the fetes hosted by artistes, Machel Monday stands as the only event hosted on February 20th with Kes "Tuesday on the Rocks" coming the day after.

Destra's 'Bachannal Wednesday' is not on the list.

There are 70 events in the last week of Carnival, with Fantastic Friday accounting for 17 (up from 12 in 2016), Carnival Saturday 16 (12 in 2016) and Carnival Sunday 16 (down from 18 in 2016).

Next year also sees eight post-Carnival events in the month of March.