Protest for detained Trinis outside Parliament tomorrow

When will they return from Venezuela?

Concerned families of the five T&T men who are still waiting to return home from Venezuela will demonstrate outside of the Parliament tomorrow afternoon, Islamic Front Leader Umar Abdullah confirmed tonight.

The five men - Dominic Pitilal, Wade Charles, Asim Luqman, Andre Battersby and Leslie Daisely - were detained in March 2014 on suspicion of terrorism. At a May meeting between T&T and Venezuelan leaders, T&T asked for the matter to be expedited, acknowledging it could not interfere in another state's judicial process. The charges were subsequently formalised to espionage and intent to commit a criminal act.

Government said recently the men had been held at a Venezuelan facility where police are trained and were also accused of non-gang criminal activity.

Venezuelan courts found them guilty five weeks ago and they were allowed time already served. They were expected back soon after.

Last week, however, Foreign Affairs Minister Dennis Moses said the passports for three of the men had expired and a meeting with Venezuelan Intelligence and Immigration officials was necessary before new passports could be issued. That meeting was due last week, but there has been no word to date from Government when it will occur. Moses had assured they would return shortly.

But Abdullah said tomorrow's gathering - at 3 pm - will be "to show solidarity to our nationals and their families who are now being held hostage in Venezuela."

"It has been five weeks since they were set free by the judge. Our presence will be a reminder to all those vested with the responsibly of bringing home our nationals; that they have broken the institutions that ought to be protecting our citizens and that they need to fix what they have broken."

Abdullah, families of the men and others went to the Parliament to demonstrate three weeks ago and Foreign Affairs officials spoke to him on the matter.