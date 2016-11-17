Richards alive and well

Former T&T president George Maxwell Richards is alive and well, contrary to an Al Jazeera media report which circulated is currently being circulated via social media.

In fact, Richards and his family are scheduled to attend dinner at a Maraval winery to night, his wife, Jean Richards, said.

Mrs Richards laughed off rumours of the former head of state's death after the AJ report spawned rumours locally.

"He's in good health generally and we're going out to dinner tonight," she told the T&T Guardian in a telephone interview.

The Al Jazeera story is the latest in a spate of false information about T&T personalities - including Machel Montano - which have hit international news media in recent months.

The AJ report seen by T&T Guardian stated its source was American.

Th story stated as fact that: "The former President of T&T, George Maxwell Richards, has died in New York, NY dailies report.

According to the reports, George Maxwell Richards was secretly flown to New York for medical attention. The report did not state the cause of his death but it added that his body has been since sent to the morgue for autopsy. A source at the hospital told Al Jazeera that George Maxwell Richards had already visited the health facility on several occasions. Another source close to the former President says he had been secretly battling high blood pressure."

The report, which also gave background details on Richards, stated: "He died at 84."

Mrs Richards said she was unaware of the report until told by the T&T Guardian, but said her husband, who turns 85 on December 1, was certainly not dead.

"He's right here next to me. In his retirement now, he's got time to indulge his hobbies, he keeps up with all the news locally and internationally and was teasing me about the score," Mrs Richards said.

"We went to Mayaro recently to spend time and we normally maintain a light string of engagements, including dinner - so I cannot imagine where or how a report like that could have arisen."

Richards, T&T's fourth president (2003-2013), was replaced after retirement by President Anthony Carmona. He lives at his long-time St Joseph home.