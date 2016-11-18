Caroni Central MP Bhoe Tewarie was the victim of a burglary and lost a car, a silver watch, $900 and important parliamentary documents.

The burglary took place sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning as Tewarie slept.

According to a police report made by the MP, around 9.30 pm on Wednesday, Tewarie, 69, secured his Chin Chin Road, Cunupia home by locking all the doors with the exception of a window to the western side of his home.

Tewarie then went to bed.

He told police that around 4.30 am on Thursday , he awoke and noticed his front door unlocked.

When he checked his home he noticed a number of items missing, including a maroon Honda Accord PDG 333 valued at $260,000, a Samsung Galaxy 3, a silver watch, $900 cash, a Dell laptop, an Apple iPad, and unspecified parliamentary documents

Police are still investigating the burglary but said no workable finger prints were found at the scene.