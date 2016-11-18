Good deeds to erase past

Admitting to a past life of crime, Youth Training Centre (YTC) inmate Andre Boodoo says he wants to continue to repent for his behaviour by helping those in need.

It was the reason why Boodoo, 18, and six of his peers willingly participated in Tuesday’s community outreach programme by the T&T Prison Service, where they showed off their barbering skills for the elderly folks at the Point Fortin Senior Citizens’ Home.

The outreach included 30 inmates of the YTC, Golden Grove Prison, Women’s Prison and Maximum Security Prison, who did hairdressing, house painting and landscaping, in hope that the elderly will spend a brighter Christmas.

Boodoo, who has been at the YTC since he was 15 years old after being convicted of larceny, found joy in being put to good use.

“I’ve found that this is helpful to the people because it shows that the prisons are actually doing something, not just having us inside sitting and doing nothing. We the boys came out to trim and with the others, we came out to help the elders.

“I feel like I am doing something for the communities because I did a lot wrong things to people. I feel like this is a way I can payback for my wrongs. I am willing to go out there and help other people and show them that even though I am in prison, I should not be classed as a criminal. I can do things, I can help people,” Boodoo said.

There were many smiles among the elderly who had conversations with the inmates. Sporting his best haircut in a long time, resident Oswald Edwards said it was a really nice initiative that has left him happy.

Assistant Commissioner of Prisons Faizool Haniff said the community outreach was the prison service’s way of showing the public that prisoners can be reformed to outstanding citizens. He said that when people hear the word inmate, their thoughts are often negative. The Point Fortin Senior Citizen’s Home is actually a five-acre community of houses that was established in 1987. It houses people over 60 years old who pay a monthly rental cost of $500.