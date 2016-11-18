Less $$ but promoters still see bumper Carnival

Despite the downturn in economy and rise in unemployment, promoters are still expecting Carnival 2017 to be a success.

With the recent increase in taxes and the price of alcohol and cigarettes, promoters said there had not been any major changes in attendance.

Promoter Randy Glasgow said there were several upcoming events and they were already advertising next year’s.

“Since the budget there was no drop-off. We got a bigger crowd than we expected at the Coca Cola Comedy festival. I wouldn’t think that there is a large degree of patrons who smoke or consume alcohol,” he said.

Glasgow is the promoter of Ladies Night Out, Chutney Brass, Breakfast in South and the Alternative Comedy Festival.

“We are positive. We know we have to work harder because the dollars are scarce and we have to package and position our events to make sure they are selected by the patrons in their listing of events to attend,”he added.

He said crime was a concern to everyone and statistics showed perpetrators also enjoyed the festivities.

“We work closely with the police and security companies to make sure their properties are protected and their personal safety. We do our best,” he said.

Frank Martineau said promoters were wary of the pricing for the events.

Martineau is the promoter of Battle of the Sexes, Carnival Comedy Spectacular and Calypso Spectacular through the years.

“All promoters will have to be wary of their pricing of tickets for their events for next year Carnival and bear in mind that people have smaller disposal income,” he said.

Martineau said the price of rum and cigarettes increased.

“The money is just not around as before so people will be spending less. As far as Carnival, there is hardly anything out at this point in time,”he said.

He said crime had an impact but patrons normally come out in Carnival in spite of all.

“I expect a good Carnival for promoters. Some of the music has begun to peep out and that is encouraging, he said.