Pensioner, 74, killed with brick

Kevon Felmine
Published: 
Friday, November 18, 2016

Police are investigating the murder of a 74-year-old pensioner whose nude body was found with her head bashed in on Thursday evening. 

Reports are that Kent Baboolal went to his mother-in-law's home at Farnum Village, Guaracara around 6 pm and found the body of Zorida Ali . 

Ali lying motionless in a drain with a concrete brick on her chest

Gasparillo police and Region III Homicide Bureau detectives went to the scene and investigators believe that someone struck her with the brick. 

Searches were made for possible suspects, however no one was held and there is no motive for the killing so far. An autopsy is expected to be carried out today at the Forensic Science Centre, St James.

