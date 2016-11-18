Police shootout

A Tunapuna teenager is dead after what police claim was a shootout along St. John's Road this morning.

Details of the incident remain unclear at this time, however, the 17-year-old teenager was shot around 11.30 am.

The victim, has been identified as Josiah Ramsahai, a resident of Dookie Trace, Tunapuna, who police said was recently released from the Youth Training Centre.

Relatives however dispute the police version of events, saying that he was targeted by police.

They said one particular officer from the police service has threatened, harassed and framed Josiah and they had made an official police report to PCA.