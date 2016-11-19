Deyalsingh: Tax soft drinks, white bread, sugary cereals

Dr Varma Deyalsingh said for other children (not the Rose children), childhood Type 2 diabetes was a modern-day phenomenon of a poor diet, obesity, sedentary lifestyle of children watching television and playing video games.

He said the school feeding programme was good, but soft drinks in schools should be curtailed and fried foods, the amount of white flour and white bread should be reduced in school meals.

He said a special tax should be applied to soft drinks, white bread, sugary cereals and even fruit drinks with high caloric content.

Deyalsingh recommended that children get one hour of exercise in the afternoon, as playtime to help prevent certain childhood disorders such as diabetes. He suggested that the Ministry of Agriculture should subsidise farmers who provided healthy produce such as provisions and vegetables to promote a healthier lifestyle.

PRO of the Diabetes Association of T&T, Zobida Ragbirsingh, a registered nurse, said a programme for students was launched, titled Diabetes Education Awareness in Primary Schools (DEAPS), to address this. She said for the first time the association’s 15th annual residential camp for children with diabetes, held at Milner Hall, UWI, St Augustine, in July, had children from Curacao, Antigua, Guyana, St Lucia and Belize.

For more information contact the Diabetes Association of T&T at 672-0864, 2379.

​