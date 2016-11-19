PNM supporter shot in Chaguanas

A Cunupia farmer was shot while campainging with the People's National Movement (PNM) in Chaguanas on Friday night.

According to police reports Rooplal Rampersad, 37, was heading west along the Southern Main Road, Montrose in Chaguanas on the tray of his music truck campaigning with the PNM when he was shot.

When the music truck reached the vicinity of Desmond Street Rampersad complained of feeling a burning sensation on his left lower arm.

He was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility and treated.

Rampersad was on his way to the PNM's political meeting at the corner of La Clave and John Streets at Montrose when the shooting occured.

PC Augustus and WPC Lalbeharry visited Rampersad at the Chaguanas Health Facility but were however unablet to obtain any useful information from him.

The officers also visted the scene of the shooting and questioned several people there.

WPC Lalbeharry is continuing investigations.

The party is expected to host a press conference today to address the issue as well as threats to one of its candidates.