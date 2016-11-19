Former T&T president George Maxwell Richards is alive and well, contrary to an...
Police find machine gun and marijuana in Carenage
Police found an Uzi sub machine gun, 596 grams of marijuana and a beretta pistol during a search in a forested area in Carenage on Friday.
The officers were conducting a search in the area between 11am and 6 ppm and also conducted a car stop and search near Hillcrest in Four Roads, when they found 20 grams of cocaine in a vehicle.
Two men are expected to be charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
The total find by police included: 1 uzi sub machine gun, a luger tec 9, a beretta pistol, 44 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 4 magazines, 596 grams marijuana, a clear plastic bag containing a cream rock like substance and 20 grams of cocaine.
The exercise was conducted by Pc Khan, PC Edwards, PC Hollingsworth, PC Dennis, PC Bart, PC St John and WPC Valentine.
