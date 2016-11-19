Police find machine gun and marijuana in Carenage

Police found an Uzi sub machine gun, 596 grams of marijuana and a beretta pistol during a search in a forested area in Carenage on Friday.

The officers were conducting a search in the area between 11am and 6 ppm and also conducted a car stop and search near Hillcrest in Four Roads, when they found 20 grams of cocaine in a vehicle.

Two men are expected to be charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The total find by police included: 1 uzi sub machine gun, a luger tec 9, a beretta pistol, 44 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 4 magazines, 596 grams marijuana, a clear plastic bag containing a cream rock like substance and 20 grams of cocaine.

The exercise was conducted by Pc Khan, PC Edwards, PC Hollingsworth, PC Dennis, PC Bart, PC St John and WPC Valentine.