Caiman terror in Charlieville

Residents of Dinoo Road, Charlieville, Chaguanas, say they are living in fear of caimans which are living in several abandoned lots in the area.

Narry Ramnarine, who spoke on behalf of the residents, said the authorities who are providing little to no assistance despite repeated appeals for help. He said on a section of Dinoo Road there are box drains on either side of the roadway, while the remaining portion leads to dead end road with several abandoned lots, a pond and puddles hidden among the bushes.

He said the rainy season has brought out a large number of caiman which occupy the abandoned ponds and are attacking residents roadway

Residents are appealing for the owners of the abandoned lots to clean up their properties. He said apart from the caiman, the area is infested with rats, snakes and mosquitoes.

They are also appealing for improvements in drainage since there are several pools of stagnant water.

Naeem Mohammed said he recently had to kill a caiman with a garden fork to prevent the reptile from entering his yard.