Haitians eating dirt to survive

Poverty in Haiti has become so severe that some people are eating dirt to survive. This was revealed by Haitian priest Father Madet Marove when he spoke at the St Charles Presbyterian Church, Caroni Savannah Road, yesterday.

Marove said the situation in Haiti is becoming worse because the country is a victim, not only of forces of nature but constant political strife and economic chaos.

“Recently the rising cost of food and fuel has become a crisis. Protests against the price of basic staples are common, some people have resorted to desperate measure to survive. There are areas in Haiti where people are eating clay cookies to survive,” he said.

Marove said since the 2010 earthquake which claimed thousands of lives and destroyed much of the infrastructure, people are still living under tarpaulins or in tents. He said Hurricane Matthew had made the situation worse.

“It is an alarming situation and a cry to the world to assist Haiti and I am grateful to be in Trinidad and Tobago and to witness your overwhelming support to our brothers and sisters in Haiti because you have been making tangible contributions beside prayers to the people over there,” he said.

“You have contributed foodstuff and water and there are pledges to assist financially. The needs are great. People need shelter, families are in the open. The sick, they cannot go to hospital. Those in the country area, they depend on bush medicine and the good will of the people across the globe.”

Marove said he spoke with church officials about doing sustainable projects involving schools in Haiti.

Reverend Ralph Umraw said compared with Haiti T&T looks like paradise. He said the resources of the world continue to be unevenly distributed with the poor feeling the brunt of the hardship.

He said the problem of poverty is not one of economics but a lack of love by those who have the means to assist but turn a blind eye.

“No matter how much money we spend on roti in Trinidad and Tobago, we need the love of humanity, we need kindness, we need humility my dear friends. We have to think seriously about our brother’s plight.”

Proceeds from the church’s annual harvest sale was donated to Haiti.