TUCO re-elects Bro Resistance

Lutalo Masimba (Brother Resistance) was returned as president by a majority vote in yesterday’s Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO).

Masimba edged out two contenders for the post, Winston “Gypsy” Peters, a former government minister and Morel Peters (Luta), a former calypso monarch.

Masimba, who served as TUCO president for the last term and as acting president for two and half years before that, told the T&T Guardian he was “very appreciative” of the support he received from members.

“I’m happy the membership has once again put their faith in my leadership to continue the work we have done,” he said

And although picong is nearly synonymous with calypso, Masimba said there was none of that in the TUCO elections.

“It was virtually a clean fight. We didn’t sling mud at each other.

“We handled the campaign with maturity, which speaks volumes for the maturity of the organisation.

“We focused more on the issues and plans.”

He said there was no animosity between him and his challengers after his victory and it “was still a love”.

Masimba said during his campaign he focused on projects TUCO had already started, like the Internet radio and a medical plan and credit union to empower members.

“We have been working on these projects for years and they are just about to bear fruit. I aim to bring them to completion.”

As for the direction of calypso, especially in light of the upcoming Carnival season early next year, Masimba said that was something he needed to sit down and work out with the members of his executive.

“Only then I will be able to talk on that with certainty.”

Voting for the positions on the TUCO executive began at the National Carnival Commission’s VIP Lounge at the Grand Stand at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port-of-Spain, and in Tobago, at 11 am but went way past the scheduled close of the polls at 2 pm.

Masimba said the process was a bit slow because of the new method of voting. In addition there was a larger than usual voter turnout because candidates made their campaigns more public using the press and social media.

“This generated a lot of interest,” he said.