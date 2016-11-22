Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was verbally attacked by a handful of people wearing yellow UNC T-shirts yesterday during a walkabout in central Trinidad yesterday.
11 arrested as cops seize guns, marijuana
Published:
Tuesday, November 22, 2016
Police officers have detained 11 people in connection with guns and marijuana found in Caroni on Monday.
The guns, two glocks and a shotgun, along with 45 rounds of ammunition was found in the Frederick Settlement area yesterday by Cpl Williams supervised by ASP Persad.
Police also confiscated one kilogramme of marijuana.
