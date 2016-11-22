VALDEEN SHEARS-NEPTUNE

An investigation is to be launched into how a young expectant mother lost her child and is now apparently inflicted by a mystery paralysis after she was admitted to the Port-of-Spain General Hospital (PoSGH).

Sherise Taylor, 25, who months ago was preparing to welcome her baby, is now unable to use her hands and feet following treatment at the Port of-Spain General Hospital where she also lost the baby after going in to deal with a complication with the pregnancy.

On Sunday, Aaron Neptune, Taylor’s common-law husband of six years, told the T&T Guardian the family wants answers from staff at the hospital.

He said his wife was initially admitted for complications from an early pregnancy but having lost her baby was now undergoing physical therapy because she could not use her hands or feet and also appeared disoriented most days.

Neptune also claimed Taylor was unknowingly transferred from the PoSGH to the St James Medical Complex where she was presently warded. The family, he said, was also not clear on when exactly Taylor lost the baby while hospitalised at the PoSGH.

The family’s ordeal began in August when Taylor was admitted to hospital because she was not keeping her meals down.

He said severe dehydration from what they believed to be morning sickness left her so dehydrated she had to seek medical attention. Neptune said she was given injections to stop the vomiting and hooked up to an IV for re-hydration, stayed one week at the institution and was discharged.

“What we don’t understand is how she is now. How come my wife, who is always smiling, cracking jokes and happy, is now barely responsive, talking really slow and can’t do anything for herself?

“She can’t even hold a cup to drink some water. I have to lift her up everywhere, when just a couple months ago she was working as a cashier for three years and normal. What went wrong? Can somebody answer me please?” he asked.

He recalled taking her back to the PoSGH in mid-September when she begun vomiting again. She was treated and discharged but returned to the hospital again as the issue became worse and only discharged on November 7. It was during this period Neptune reasoned something went wrong with the baby and mother.

He recalled the first signs were around the day of her birthday, October 5, when his younger brother called the family frantic with worry.

“He said she did not look good and for me to come. I was working so I had sent cake and icecream for her. All that time we thought the baby was fine and alive.

“When I got there she was frothing, shaking and was not responding at all. I asked the doctors what happening and was told to keep talking to her cause she not responding to them either.

"She eventually spoke slowly and told me she was frighten and was afraid she would die there,” Neptune said.

She had also been moved from the maternity ward, he said. It was that day, he said, a nurse told him the baby had died about two days before.

He said he was yet to get a straight answer from any doctor on the cause of death. He claims he was also never informed of Taylor’s transfer to St James Medical Complex.

“Work was hectic and I finally got some time to visit and went to look for her a couple days after her birthday.

"It was then they told me she was transferred. This whole thing kinda scares me, yes.

“We just want somebody, some official to tell us what has happened, what is happening and what she is supposed to be recovering from,” he stated.

Neptune said as far as the family knows the only medical condition Taylor coped with was fibroids, diagnosed three years ago. She was a patient at the PoSGH Gyaecological Clinic, he added.

But Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is promising an investigation will be launched into what went wrong.

In response to emailed questions, Deyalsingh assured the concerns raised by Taylor’s relatives had already been sent to the “medical chief of staff for investigation and reply.

“We need a phone number to contact the family as her medical history cannot be divulged to the media. The is to allow the CMO to investigate and respond in privacy to the patient's family,” said Deyalsingh in a message sent via email.