Rat attack in the city

The Port-of-Spain City Corporation is about to embark on a major eradication of the city’s rat population.

Outgoing Mayor Keron Valentine made the pledge yesterday, saying he was well aware of the thriving rat population in the capital. He said the corporation would be using two combat strategies — source reduction using bait and temporarily closing down establishments which violate proper waste disposal methods.

“We are embarking on a major source (rat) reduction drive using bait. Key to solving the problem is keeping them from multiplying,” Valentine told the T&T Guardian.

In addition to that strategy, the corporation’s chief public health inspector, who has taken up the problem in a very serious way and is stepping up his tactics, will be doing site visits to food establishments in the city, Valentine said.

“There are supposed to be grease traps in these establishments which are supposed to be cleaned regularly. If they are not, the grease builds up and forms into balls which get into the underground drains and the rats feed on them and multiply.”

Valentine said owners who do not clean their grease traps are in violation of sanitation laws and the health inspector has the authority to close then down until they comply.

“We don’t want an outbreak in the city that would cause more trouble than we are already experiencing,” he said.

Valentine made the disclosures in response to questions on the city’s rat problem, in light of the virtual shutdown of the Board of Inland Revenue’s (BIR) Trinidad House office on St Vincent Street for two days this week by workers because of an alleged rat infestation in the building.

Workers have been claiming there was a rat infestation in the building, and a foul stench, and have refused to enter the office.

“They are just coming to work, signing in and staying in the lobby. After about three, four hours, the bosses tell them to go home,” a source said.

Citizens who have been going there to pay taxes are being turned away.

Sources said BIR authorities called in pest control company, Rentokil, which after checks said it saw no rats in the building.

A worker said they were supposed to move out of the old Trinidad House office into a new office in the Government Campus Plaza next door since July.

“From July, they said we will be moving in September and now they are saying December. I don’t think we will be moving anytime soon.”

DOMA wary of issue

President of the Downtown Owners & Merchants Association, Gregory Aboud, said members were “keenly aware” of a problem with rodents on the eastern side of Port-of-Spain, particularly in the area of Charlotte Street and certain sections of the Queen’s Park Savannah, where the indiscriminate disposal of food and food waste was providing a substantial food source for rats.

He said most of Charlotte Street, breaching original prohibitions, was now occupied by vendors selling fish, chicken, meats and produce.

Aboud said it was possible given the robust feeding environment the rat population there may have expanded and migrated to other points west of Charlotte Street, but added, “We are not aware of a similar situation on the western side of Port-of-Spain in the area of St Vincent Street since there is not the same abundance of food source there for these types of pests.”