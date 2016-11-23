WALTER ALIBEY
Graphic: TTPS aware of baby beating video
Wednesday, November 23, 2016
A video of what appears to be a woman repeatedly slapping an infant on a couch has been circulating on social media and now has the attention of the T&T Police Service.
The video depicts a woman wearing a blue t shirt and shouting at a baby while hitting the infant in the face
Anyone with information that can assist in investigations are encouraged to contact the TTPS.
We caution you as the video is disturbing and may trigger negative reactions.
