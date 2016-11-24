$6,800 fine for smashing ‘horner man’s’ car

A La Romaine mason who “mashed up” a man’s vehicle with a hatchet during an argument over infidelity has to pay $6,800 or serve three months in jail.

Keston Christopher, 29, apologised for his actions after pleading guilty before San Fernando Senior Magistrate Cherril Anne Antoine to maliciously damaging Keston Miller’s wagon.

The incident took place on October 28 in La Romaine.

Prosecutor Cleyon Seedan said Miller was approached by Christopher after he stopped his AD wagon near Pond Street and they began to argue. Christopher then punched Miller, walked a short distance away and returned with a hatchet.

He threw the weapon through the back windscreen causing it to shatter.

The front windscreen was also shattered and the bonnet and hood were damaged. While Christopher was making a report at the San Fernando Police Station, he saw Christopher at the police station and identified him to PC Ragoonath as his attacker.

The hatchet was shown to the magistrate who ordered its destruction.

In asking for leniency, Christopher’s attorney, Frank Gittens, said his client spent the last three weeks in Remand Yard and had a lot of time to reflect on his actions. He said his client was sorry for his actions. Christopher apologised to the victim, saying: “I am sorry. We know each other a long time.”

Asked by the magistrate what the argument was about, Gittens said: “A matter of the heart, a suspicion of infidelity.” The magistrate advised Christopher to control his temper.

“Don’t let your temper get the better of you.” She fined him $1,800 or two months in jail and also ordered him to pay $5,000 compensation to the victim or serve six weeks in prison.