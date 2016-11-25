Carmona appoints Firearms Appeal Board

There are over 500 pending cases before the Firearms Appeal Board and those applications would be the first order of business for the new members who were appointed yesterday.

The demand for personal firearms by business people and members of the protective services has increased over the years in the face of rising crime and job-related threats.

The board has been vacant since January after the three-year term of office for the last chairman, Israel Khan, and two other members— Michael Dindayal and Samuel Graham —expired. Prior to their appointment no board had been in place since 2008.

President Anthony Carmona yesterday appointed attorney Faraaz Mohammed, former state prosecutor Lee Merry and former chief fire officer Leslie Skeete to serve for three years. The ceremony took place at President’s House, St Ann’s.

Mohammed is the son of former Speaker of the House, and former chairman of the Police Service Commission, Nizam Mohammed.

Questioned by reporters after being sworn in Faraaz Mohammed said he was not yet aware of the current backlog figure of pending applications.

“Basically our first order of interest is what is the status the appeals are and getting down to business. So me and my members are quite eager to get the ball rolling and to work assiduously to try and remove any backlog, if there is any backlog, and to have the whole process moving smoothly,” Mohammed said.

Regarding the functions of the board, he said basically applications were made to the Police Commissioner and once a determination had been made on an application and there had been refusal an applicant had the right to appeal to the board.

“We at some stage will definitely be determining whether or not there is merit in the decision of refusing the applicant’s application,” Mohammed said.

On applications made by prisons officers, whose lives are under threat, Mohammed directed that question to the Police Commissioner and the National Security Minister.

In handing out the instruments of appointment, Carmona said the composition of the board was well-balanced as it comprised people of good standing.

“We have a balance in the form of a former prosecutor and a defence attorney but I am especially heartened because these two young men have appeared before me and I can vouch for their integrity as advocates before the court. It amounts to a changing of the guards when one considers that the last chairman was Israel Khan, SC, and now we have two young men,” Carmona said.

Skeete, Carmona said, was also known to him for a long time.

He praised the former chief fire officer for his service and dedication to the country.

The Commissioner of Police makes the decision to grant or revoke a person’s firearm user’s licence, certificate or permit. You may appeal to the Firearms Appeal Board if you are dissatisfied by the decision of the Commissioner of Police. You can only appeal after the Commissioner of Police has made a final decision on an application or request for reconsideration. If the Commissioner of Police considered your matter more than two years ago, you are advised to reapply before you appeal to the board.