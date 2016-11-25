Families seek easy re-entry

The five T&T nationals who have been in a Venezuelan prison since March 2014 will be reunited with their families later this morning.

Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Stuart Young, told T&T Guardian yesterday there had been recent developments in Venezuela on the men’s return. He confirmed arrangements were being made to bring them home.

Islamic Front leader, Umar Abdullah, said the men were expected to arrive at the Piarco International Airport at noon.

Among people Abdullah thanked for the outcome was the Dr Keith Rowley-led People’s National Movement Government.

“Alhamduillah! (All Praise and Thanks is Due to Allah),”Abdullah added.

The five—Dominic Pitilal, Wade Charles, Asim Luqman, Andre Battersby and Leslie Daisely—were detained in Venezuela on suspicion of terrorist activities.

After the Government asked Venezuela to expedite the matter, the charges were changed a few months ago to intention to commit espionage and a criminal act. The men were found guilty and allowed time already served.

Following their last court hearing, however, the men remained at the Sebin prison where they had been detained since 2014. Yesterday, relatives said they were removed from Sebin on Wednesday and up to yesterday were with Venezuelan immigration preparing to return.

Abdullah said the five will depart Caracas at 11 am today, via Venezolana Flight #AW 1303Y.

He added: “It’s expected when they arrive they will meet with immigration and security officials after which they will reunite with their families. Following this they will be taken to a health facility where they will all undergo a thorough medical check-up.

“We are overjoyed at this development. We thank all who have assisted and have made this journey with us. Special thanks to the media; to our lawyers, Flavio Mayorga Rollins, German Ponte Araujo and Nafeesa Mohammed, our embassy officials in Caracas, Ambassador Paul Baynham and consul and second secretary Dayne-Marc Chin Slick, Obispo Jylman Red Jurado Farfan, the Bishop of Human Rights for Venezuela and the PNM administration under Dr Keith Christopher Rowley.”

On Tuesday, Saddiqua Pitilal, wife of one of the men, said the families were being patient. She said they had spoken to Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and National Security Minister Edmund Dillon last week and were willing to wait.

Yesterday, attorney Nafeesa Mohammed, a former PNM deputy leader, who had led the local charge on the issue, said: “This is a time of great thanksgiving, I will be at the airport to welcome them.”

Relatives are hoping their re-entry “would be easy.”