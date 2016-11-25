Fire officers overwhelmed with emergency calls as city floods.

Officers of the T&T Fire Services say they have received more than 100 emergency calls this morning due to flooding.

The calls followed hours of prolonged rainfall across Trinidad last night.

Reports are that traffic is at a standstill on Wrightson Road and heading East along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.

Even while fire officers respond to calls in Port-of-Spain, around 5 am a PTSC bus crashed on the East Bound lane in El Socorro blocking two lanes of traffic.



More as this story is updated.