Former president hospitalised

Former President of T&T George Maxwell Richards is recuperating at hospital after suffering a mild stroke on Wednesday night.

Richards, 84, who served as President for two terms from 2003 to 2013, complained about feeling unwell at his Maracas St. Joseph home on Wednesday.

His wife Jean Ramjohn-Richards and daughter Maxine Richards took him to West Shore Medical where was attended to but kept for observation.

Sources said Richards was resting comfortable at the medical institution yesterday. Richards will be 85 on Thursday.