Garcia: I will not allow myself to be abused

He also charged children were being used as “political pawns” in a growing number of school protests across the country.

Speaking on CNC3 Morning Brew yesterday, Garcia said: “I did not walk out. I would not stand and allow myself to be abused by parents.”

On Wednesday, Garcia was accosted by parents and children at the Santa Flora school after he met with school officials.

The children walked right up to him after he emerged from the meeting and told him they wanted a new school and had a right to education as every other child.

Noting he always was “accommodating to parents,” the minister said it was decided during his meeting with school officials students would be relocated to Petrotrin’s Beach Camp facilities. He said students lost eight weeks of school.

The school has been shut down because of rat and snake infestations.

As for the La Fillette RC School, where parents have been burning tyres and protesting for a new building, Garcia said he was the MP for the area.

He said they waited nine years for a new school and he did not see how they expected the matter to be resolved in a few months.

Garcia said La Fillette was a peaceful area and he was surprised to see the intensity of the protest and blamed it on a “known UNC activist.”

He said the activist had been trying to stir up parents in whatever protests he felt.

Garcia said allocations were already made in the 2017 budget for a new school at La Fillette and construction would start in this fiscal year.

Meanwhile, parents and school officials of Montrose Vedic in Chaguanas, who were visited by Garcia on Monday and promised relocation to the National Empowerment Centre in Carlsen Field, were left disappointed when the promise did not come through.

Parents were later informed the centre, which falls under the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services, was not outfitted to accommodate a school. Those students are still at home, many of them writing the Secondary Entrance Assessment examination in five months.