Kamla calls for AG’s removal

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is calling for the removal of Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi as she says the United States Government has indicated they do not have confidence in his office.

Speaking at a Local Government meeting at the Penal Secondary School on Wednesday night, Persad-Bissessar alleged the statements were made by attorneys representing the US Government in the Jack Warner extradition case.

She added: “I have never heard or seen in all my years in our beloved T&T that a foreign government, especially the Government of the United States of America, say they do not have faith and they do not trust the office of the Attorney General. That is why we are telling you and we continue to tell you Faris must go.”

She said from her experience in government and as an attorney, the Attorney General was the central authority that liaised with other countries on legal matters and, if the US government did not have faith in the current AG, T&T was in trouble.

“This is a very sensitive and important position when the US Government, through its lawyer, tells you that they do not have confidence in the office of the Attorney General... we are in a great deal of trouble.”

Calling on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to launch an investigation into the US $2 million find at the Point Lisas Port on November 4, 2016, Persad-Bissessar questioned whether the person who allegedly brought in the money was a financier of the PNM.

However, she said given the lack of confidence in the AG’s office, a team should be brought in from the US Treasury to check the serial numbers on the money.

“If the US could say they don’t have confidence in the AG or his office I am calling on the PM to bring in experts from the US so they can look at the serial numbers on the US dollar bills because the US, Uncle Sam, they know the dollar bills, they know the serial numbers.

“So before this money disappears, before the rats eat it in some place I am calling on the PM if you are serious about this investigation bring in the experts from the US,” she added.