Magistrate knocks delays in Dana’s case

The magistrate presiding over the preliminary inquiry into the murder of former Independent Senator Dana Seetahal, SC, has given prosecutors and defence attorneys a stern warning over causing further delays in the case.

Senior Magistrate Indrani Cedeno gave the warning yesterday as Criston J Williams, lead defence attorney for accused gang leader, Rajaee Ali, caused a minor delay by failing to file written submissions challenging an application by prosecutors to rely on certain evidence against his client.

As Cedeno said she would not tolerate any more unnecessary delays, she noted that attorneys would be held to account when the Judiciary introduces the new Criminal Procedure Rules next year.

Cedeno had previously given warnings over delays to prosecutors for failing to disclose evidence to defence attorneys.

“Soon we will have the new rules in effect. I would advise attorneys to begin to get accustomed to the rules because there will be sanctions,” Cedeno said.

She said the rules were initially only meant for High Court trials but on the request of magistrates, such as herself, it was extended to the Magistrates’ Court due to frequency in delays of cases there as well.

Williams was able to file his submissions during the hearing yesterday and the matter was adjourned for Cedeno to consider the application.

She is expected to deliver her ruling on December 22.

The case is being prosecuted by Gilbert Peterson, SC, assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) George Busby and Elaine Greene.