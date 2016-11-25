Meteorologist: 12 to 18 more hours of rain

For the next 12 to 18 hours heavy rainfall is expected to continue to affect the country.

The Met Office released a bulletin at 6.30 am advising that the inclement weather affecting T&T will continue.

The bulletin, written by meteorologist Albert Alexander, said T&T would continue to experience cloudy to overcast conditions with showers and thundershowers due to the presence of the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ.)

The bulletin said the intensity of this rainfall activity will fluctuate and continue intermittently for at least 12 to 18 hours.

The activity would be widespread with heavy showers in localized areas that can yield rainfall accumulations between 25 to 30 mm or even greater in some locations.

It should be noted that gusty winds and localized street/flash flooding may occur in the

vicinity of heavy showers and thundershowers.

The possibility of landslides/landslips also exists.

The Met Office warns that people should be alert to any electrical discharges from thundercloud activity.

"Citizens are advised to be vigilant and cautious as they conduct their daily activities given the forecast weather conditions. All necessary measures must be adopted to preserve life and property."