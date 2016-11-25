Ministry warns of recall of contaminated hummus

The Ministry of Health is cautioning the public about a voluntary recall of certain Sabra Hummus products due to a possible Listeria contamination.

Listeria Monocytogenens can cause a serious, potentially life threatening infection called listeriosis.

The ministry warned that the recall applied to products manufactured by Sabra Dipping Company Limited LLC, Taylor Farms Tennessee Inc. and Taylor Farms Texas Pacific Inc.

The products were manufactured in United States of America and distributed to other countries, including Trinidad and Tobago.

"Consumers are advised that Taylor Farm Veggie & Hummus (11/18/16) and Schnucks Vegetable Hummus products with the declared “Best Before Date” (on or before January 23, 2017) on the lid of each package as well as those with “Use By Dates” (11/11/16-12/1/16) should not be bought or consumed."

The release from the ministry also stated that retailers should not serve or sell any of the recalled products and should dispose of them.

Additionally, retailers should wash and sanitize display cases and refrigerators where potentially contaminated products were stored.

"Retailers, restaurants, and other food service operators who have processed and packaged any potentially contaminated products need to be concerned about cross-contamination of cutting surfaces and utensils through contact with the potentially contaminated products."

The ministry said consumers who have purchased any of these products should not consume it. Anyone who has purchased these products should contact the Ministry of Health’s Chemistry, Food and Drugs Division at the toll free line: 800-2333 (CFDD) or 623-2834 or 623-5242.