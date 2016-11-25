The second police officer to be charged in relation to the robbery of a Chinese businessman from Claxton Bay two weeks ago has been granted $250,000 bail.

PC Noel Williams, of Petit Bourg, San Juan, appeared before Chief Magistrate Marcia Ayers-Caesar charged with robbing casino owner Jinhu Zhu and his relative of $406,000 cash, two cellphones and an air rifle.

The robbery took place at Zhu's home at Soledad Road, Claxton Bay, on November 11. Williams' court appearance comes a little over a week after Special Reserve Police (SRP) Sean Joseph appeared in court charged with the same offences.

Joseph had also been granted $250,000 bail but remained on remand up to yesterday as his family made arrangements for him to access bail.

Williams was on suspension when he is alleged to have participated in Zhu's robbery.

Williams and Joseph will reappear in court on December 15.